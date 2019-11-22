Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Creates Comic Book Art [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Creates Comic Book Art

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Carter 

    USS Carl Vinson

    191122-N-RB149-1095 BREMERTON, Wash. (November 22, 2019) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class John Eric Demery Jr., a native of Atlanta, stationed aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), dedicated his free time to complete the 104 page graphic novel entitled, “Chronicle the Outboi.” As a personnel specialist, Demery helps other Sailors with military pay, benefits and travel. Vinson is currently undergoing an extensive maintenance period in Bremerton, Wash., to make upgrades and prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Creates Comic Book Art [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    personnel specialist
    graphic novel
    PS
    Chronicle the Outboi

