USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Creates Comic Book Art

191122-N-RB149-1095 BREMERTON, Wash. (November 22, 2019) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class John Eric Demery Jr., a native of Atlanta, stationed aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), dedicated his free time to complete the 104 page graphic novel entitled, “Chronicle the Outboi.” As a personnel specialist, Demery helps other Sailors with military pay, benefits and travel. Vinson is currently undergoing an extensive maintenance period in Bremerton, Wash., to make upgrades and prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Carter/Released)

