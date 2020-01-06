200601-N-FA490-1102

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) Visit, Board, Search, Seizure (VBSS) team transits the Pacific Ocean in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), June 1, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

