    200601-N-FA490-1102

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 1, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) Visit, Board, Search, Seizure (VBSS) team transits the Pacific Ocean in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), June 1, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 12:45
    Photo ID: 6263700
    VIRIN: 200601-N-FA490-1102
    Resolution: 6994x3934
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200601-N-FA490-1102 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    U.S. Southern Command
    DDG
    Destroyer
    USN
    Halsey
    FA490
    Langholf
    Enhanced CN ops

