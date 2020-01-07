Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound welcomes new commanding officer [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound welcomes new commanding officer

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Capt. Eva Van Camp relieves Capt. Kevin Reed as commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound during a change-of-command ceremony in New Haven, Connecticut, July 1, 2020. Rear Adm. Thomas G. Allan, Jr., Coast Guard First District commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound welcomes new commanding officer [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

