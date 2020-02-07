Slovakian Chief of Defence Visits SHAPE

General Daniel Zmeko, the Slovak Republic Chief of Defence, is greeted by General Tod D. Wolter, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), during a visit to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on July 2, 2020. During the visit General Wolters and General Zmeko held a routine office call as well as meetings with SHAPE leadership and the Slovakian community at SHAPE. (NATO photo by SSgt Ross Fernie)

