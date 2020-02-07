Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovakian Chief of Defence Visits SHAPE [Image 3 of 3]

    Slovakian Chief of Defence Visits SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Dodge 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    General Daniel Zmeko, the Slovak Republic Chief of Defence, is greeted by General Tod D. Wolter, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), during a visit to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on July 2, 2020. During the visit General Wolters and General Zmeko held a routine office call as well as meetings with SHAPE leadership and the Slovakian community at SHAPE. (NATO photo by SSgt Ross Fernie)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 12:20
