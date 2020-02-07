Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop Support workforce encouraged to wear teal on Tuesdays in July

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program is launching an awareness and prevention campaign featuring events that would have been held during SAAPM, with a theme and hashtag of “Not Just April.” The events, which employees can participate in whether they are in the office or teleworking, start in July with Teal Tuesdays.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troop Support workforce encouraged to wear teal on Tuesdays in July, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

