200701-N-FA490-1031

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jason Allgood, assigned to the Easyriders of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, inspects the landing gear of an MH-60R Seahawk in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), July 1, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

