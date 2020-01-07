Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Aviation Maintenance [Image 3 of 6]

    Army Aviation Maintenance

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform maintenance on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 1, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 07:20
    This work, Army Aviation Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS

