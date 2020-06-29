Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hemp, CBD products prohibited for service members

    Hemp, CBD products prohibited for service members

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    The usage or consumption of any product containing hemp or CBD, which is derived from the cannabis (marijuana) plant, is strictly prohibited for uniformed service members. Hemp and CBD products can contain appreciable levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, yet omit any reference to THC on the product label and/or list an inaccurate THC concentration. Service members cannot rely on packaging to determine if the amount of THC contained in the product could cause a positive urinalysis result. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 20:18
    Photo ID: 6260140
    VIRIN: 200629-F-PJ004-1001
    Resolution: 1200x3600
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hemp, CBD products prohibited for service members, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marijuana
    cannabis
    hemp
    cbd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT