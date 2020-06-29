Hemp, CBD products prohibited for service members

The usage or consumption of any product containing hemp or CBD, which is derived from the cannabis (marijuana) plant, is strictly prohibited for uniformed service members. Hemp and CBD products can contain appreciable levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, yet omit any reference to THC on the product label and/or list an inaccurate THC concentration. Service members cannot rely on packaging to determine if the amount of THC contained in the product could cause a positive urinalysis result. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

