    Just keep swimming

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brain Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing commander, right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Grabham, 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group member, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo on Dec. 14, 2019, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Airmen, and their friends and family, gathered for Ride4Life, a motorcycle rally coordinated with the local Panama City, Florida, area. The focus of the rally was to promote suicide awareness and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just keep swimming [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Just keep swimming

    TAGS

    prevention
    suicide
    fighter
    awareness
    wing
    tyndall

