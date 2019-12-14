U.S. Air Force Col. Brain Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing commander, right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Grabham, 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group member, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo on Dec. 14, 2019, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Airmen, and their friends and family, gathered for Ride4Life, a motorcycle rally coordinated with the local Panama City, Florida, area. The focus of the rally was to promote suicide awareness and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 12:05
|Photo ID:
|6259632
|VIRIN:
|191214-F-YO405-1014
|Resolution:
|2048x805
|Size:
|359.76 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Just keep swimming [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
