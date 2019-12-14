Just keep swimming

U.S. Air Force Col. Brain Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing commander, right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Grabham, 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group member, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo on Dec. 14, 2019, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Airmen, and their friends and family, gathered for Ride4Life, a motorcycle rally coordinated with the local Panama City, Florida, area. The focus of the rally was to promote suicide awareness and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

