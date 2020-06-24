Bulldog Battery Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Polk, La., get after training on preparing the howitzers for action. The Bulldog Battery is the 5-25 Field Artillery Regiment commanded by Capt. Jeremy Tomaino, and is also known a the “King of Battles,” as they have earned the distinction of the top gun battery in the division.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 11:02
|Photo ID:
|6259451
|VIRIN:
|200624-A-A3342-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|285.21 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Task Force Ramrod ready to make an impact while conducting summer training at West Point
