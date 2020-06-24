Task Force Ramrod

Bulldog Battery Soldiers from 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Polk, La., get after training on preparing the howitzers for action. The Bulldog Battery is the 5-25 Field Artillery Regiment commanded by Capt. Jeremy Tomaino, and is also known a the “King of Battles,” as they have earned the distinction of the top gun battery in the division.

