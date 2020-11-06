Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    913th Airlift Group deputy commander final flight

    913th Airlift Group deputy commander final flight

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Col. Dan Collister, 913th Airlift Group deputy commander, pilots his final C-130J Super Hercules flight at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., June 11, 2020. Collister is a command pilot with more than 4,600 flying hours. During his time in the United States Air Force, he has participated in Operations Joint Forge, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Odyssey Dawn, Nomad Shadow, Credible Cat, Inherent Resolve, and Freedom’s Sentinel. In his civilian capacity, Collister is a pilot with a major airline. Prior to his current assignment, he was the Commander of the 327th Airlift Squadron, Little Rock AFB, Ark.(U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

