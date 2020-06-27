Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 27, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 04:04
    Photo ID: 6257488
    VIRIN: 200627-N-CU072-1013
    Resolution: 3933x2618
    Size: 933.99 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    DDG 59
    USN
    Guided Missile Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT