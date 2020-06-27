PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 27, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6257488
|VIRIN:
|200627-N-CU072-1013
|Resolution:
|3933x2618
|Size:
|933.99 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
