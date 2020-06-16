Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield [Image 1 of 3]

    Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield

    KUWAIT

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier's conduct training with Mine Clearing Line Charge in Kuwait on June 17, 2020. The Mine Clearing Line Charge is a line of explosives used to detonate mines in the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 03:07
    Photo ID: 6257448
    VIRIN: 200616-A-IP781-761
    Resolution: 6500x4333
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield
    Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield
    Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield

    Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield

    TAGS

    Explosion
    Engineer
    Blast
    C4
    MICLIC

