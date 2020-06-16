Spartan Engineers Train to Clear Obstacles on the Battlefield

30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier's conduct training with Mine Clearing Line Charge in Kuwait on June 17, 2020. The Mine Clearing Line Charge is a line of explosives used to detonate mines in the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

