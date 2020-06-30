Today officially kicks off Army National Hiring Days. The goal is to enlist 10,000 new recruits into the U.S. Army. The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade gave Future Soldiers from US Army Hawaii Recruiting Company a tour of a Wings of Lightning hanger, a CH-47 Chinook, UH-60 Blackhawk and an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Future Soldiers then had the opportunity to go through the flight simulator training, as part of Army National Hiring Days.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

