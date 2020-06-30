Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Hiring Days [Image 13 of 14]

    Army National Hiring Days

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Today officially kicks off Army National Hiring Days. The goal is to enlist 10,000 new recruits into the U.S. Army. The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade gave Future Soldiers from US Army Hawaii Recruiting Company a tour of a Wings of Lightning hanger, a CH-47 Chinook, UH-60 Blackhawk and an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Future Soldiers then had the opportunity to go through the flight simulator training, as part of Army National Hiring Days.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

