    Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Central Issue Facility (CIF) is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million. Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015. Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility in building 780, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers. Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

