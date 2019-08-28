Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lewiston resident selected for prestigious award

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2019

    Photo by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Steve Tapp, St. Paul District Channels and Harbors Section supervisor and Lewiston, Minnesota, resident was recently selected as the Mississippi Valley Division's nominee for the national Outstanding Civilian of the Year Award.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lewiston resident selected for prestigious award, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

