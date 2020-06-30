Lewiston resident selected for prestigious award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division, recently selected St. Paul District Channels and Harbors Section Supervisor and Lewiston, Minnesota, resident Steve Tapp as the division’s nominee for the national Outstanding Civilian of the Year Award.



The award recognizes a civilian’s contributions and support to the Corps of Engineers, including civil works, humanitarian and community achievements. Tapp was nominated for his work with the Corps’ navigation and resource agency partners and the inland dredging community maintaining the Upper Mississippi River’s 9-foot navigation channel.



“I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Steve [Tapp] to be our nominee for the Corps’ Civilian of the Year,” said Tamara Cameron, St. Paul District operations division chief. “Steve’s 35 years of service have contributed immeasurably to our navigation and environmental stewardship missions. His technical expertise and interpersonal communication skills have made him a well-respected leader both within our organization and with our agency partners.”



Tapp has worked for the Corps since 1985. He is the co-chair of the River Resource Forum and a member of the Mississippi Valley Division Regional Shallow Draft Dredging Team. As a member of these teams, Tapp works to balance navigation needs to maintain the navigation channel with the Corps’ environmental commitments.



The Mississippi Valley Division’s boundaries straddle on of the world’s largest river as it meanders from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River watershed serves as a continental funnel that collects vast flows from 41 percent of the nation's interior. As North America’s most important waterway, the Mississippi Valley Division’s civil works along the Mississippi represent critical investments in our nation’s future. The division’s effectiveness in orchestrating the river’s immense power greatly benefits America’s economy, environment and defense. The division’s borders encompass 370,000 square miles and portions of 12 states bordering the 2,348-mile river.



