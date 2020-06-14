Last Tiger pilots return home

A 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot smiles for the camera in the cockpit of an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. The 79th FS redeployed from U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, in late May and early June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez

Date Taken: 06.14.2020
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US