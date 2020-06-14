A 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot smiles for the camera in the cockpit of an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. The 79th FS redeployed from U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, in late May and early June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6256763
|VIRIN:
|200614-F-JT758-1001
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Last Tiger pilots return home, by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT