    Last Tiger pilots return home

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot smiles for the camera in the cockpit of an F-16 Viper at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. The 79th FS redeployed from U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, in late May and early June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Gutierrez

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 13:50
    Photo ID: 6256763
    VIRIN: 200614-F-JT758-1001
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Tiger pilots return home, by A1C Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    F16
    Win
    ACC
    Viper
    Tigers
    Family
    Mission
    SEAD
    20FW
    TeamShaw
    ShawAFB
    SouthCarolina
    20thFighterWing
    WeaselNation
    Unify
    Simplify
    79thFS

