Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 13:39 Photo ID: 6256696 VIRIN: 200624-A-DS107-305 Resolution: 394x528 Size: 245.06 KB Location: DOTHAN, AL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ACLC Sgt. Maj. retires after more than 30 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.