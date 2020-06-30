Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDSD Gate Entry [Image 1 of 7]

    MCRDSD Gate Entry

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Police Officer's with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego Provost Marshalls Office (PMO), scan Identification and check temperatures of arrving personnel at MCRDSD, June 30, 2020. In accordance with new policies put in place at MCRDSD, all personnel will be required to wear a face mask and will have their temperature taken in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 13:24
    Photo ID: 6256663
    VIRIN: 200630-M-VX661-1001
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRDSD Gate Entry [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

