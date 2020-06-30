MCRDSD Gate Entry

Police Officer's with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego Provost Marshalls Office (PMO), scan Identification and check temperatures of arrving personnel at MCRDSD, June 30, 2020. In accordance with new policies put in place at MCRDSD, all personnel will be required to wear a face mask and will have their temperature taken in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

Date Taken: 06.30.2020
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US