    Daegu Army Wellness Center opens with cutting edge technology

    Daegu Army Wellness Center opens with cutting edge technology

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Laurel Stone 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    Anna Truong demonstrates metabolic analysis in the Cosmed K5 at the Daegu Army Wellness Center. The system can determine how efficient your body is at using oxygen to produce energy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 03:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Laurel Stone

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Daegu Army Wellness Center opens with cutting edge technology

    TAGS

    health
    Daegu
    nutrition
    IMCOM
    fitness
    USFK
    Army Wellness Center
    AREA IV
    AWC
    body composition
    metabolic measurement

