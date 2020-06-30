Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation (JFEO) jump into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 30. The paratroopers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade. The Army is committed to practicing strategic agility to quickly respond to security concerns while operating in the COVID environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    25th Infantry Division
    Paratroopers
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Airborne
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    36th Wing
    Army Airborne

