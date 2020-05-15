NPS Professor Receives Mills Medal for Optimizing Surface Ship Drydock Schedules

This dry-docking of two Navy Destroyers in San Diego, Calif., is a key component of a new algorithmic tool to optimize naval drydocks and simplify scheduling. The project, titled the Surface Ship Drydock Schedule Planner (SSDSP), earned NPS Professor Kyle Lin the NPS Alumni Association and Foundation (NPSAAF) Mills Medal. (Photo courtesy BAE Systems)

