    NPS Professor Receives Mills Medal for Optimizing Surface Ship Drydock Schedules

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    This dry-docking of two Navy Destroyers in San Diego, Calif., is a key component of a new algorithmic tool to optimize naval drydocks and simplify scheduling. The project, titled the Surface Ship Drydock Schedule Planner (SSDSP), earned NPS Professor Kyle Lin the NPS Alumni Association and Foundation (NPSAAF) Mills Medal. (Photo courtesy BAE Systems)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020
