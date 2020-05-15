This dry-docking of two Navy Destroyers in San Diego, Calif., is a key component of a new algorithmic tool to optimize naval drydocks and simplify scheduling. The project, titled the Surface Ship Drydock Schedule Planner (SSDSP), earned NPS Professor Kyle Lin the NPS Alumni Association and Foundation (NPSAAF) Mills Medal. (Photo courtesy BAE Systems)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6255507
|VIRIN:
|200515-D-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|786.23 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NPS Professor Receives Mills Medal for Optimizing Surface Ship Drydock Schedules, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Professor Receives Mills Medal for Optimizing Surface Ship Drydock Schedules
LEAVE A COMMENT