200626-N-KO533-1056

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Emmanuel Ubiera, left, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Corrion, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) give force protection training to Sailors in the ship's lower vehicle stowage, June 26, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 06:26 Photo ID: 6255099 VIRIN: 200626-N-KO533-1056 Resolution: 5662x4044 Size: 808.22 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD5) Force Protection Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Leonard G Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.