    USS Bataan (LHD5) Force Protection Training [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Bataan (LHD5) Force Protection Training

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leonard G Weston 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200626-N-KO533-1056
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Emmanuel Ubiera, left, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Corrion, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) give force protection training to Sailors in the ship's lower vehicle stowage, June 26, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)

