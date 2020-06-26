Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Seaman Brennen Easter 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200626-N-QY794-1082 ARABIAN SEA (June 26, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Francisco Villalobos wraps electrical tape around fuel pod wires aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) June 26, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 05:21
    Photo ID: 6255083
    VIRIN: 200626-N-QY794-1082
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 951.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations, by SN Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    OFRP
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT