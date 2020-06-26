200626-N-QY794-1082 ARABIAN SEA (June 26, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Francisco Villalobos wraps electrical tape around fuel pod wires aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) June 26, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 05:21 Photo ID: 6255083 VIRIN: 200626-N-QY794-1082 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 951.39 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations, by SN Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.