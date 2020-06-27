Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel collides with Savannah jetty

Passengers aboard a 21-foot center console boat, are helped onto a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island Response Boat-Small after alliding with the North Savanah jetties June 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Coast Guard Station Tybee Island crew assisted the passengers in transferring safely to local EMS Frist Responders onshore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee Island)

