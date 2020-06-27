Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel collides with Savannah jetty [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel collides with Savannah jetty

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Passengers aboard a 21-foot center console boat, are helped onto a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island Response Boat-Small after alliding with the North Savanah jetties June 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Coast Guard Station Tybee Island crew assisted the passengers in transferring safely to local EMS Frist Responders onshore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 20:36
    Photo ID: 6254972
    VIRIN: 200627-G-G0107-1032
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel collides with Savannah jetty [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel collides with Savannah jetty
    Coast Guard rescues 3 after vessel collides with Savannah jetty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Charleston
    RB-S
    Tybee Island
    D7
    Station Tybee Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT