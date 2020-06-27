2020 ORARNG Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Adam Dryden, Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, completes a repetition of the leg tuck during the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2020 Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on June 27, 2020 at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. Two first place awards are handed out at the end of the competition: one to a noncommissioned officer and one to a junior enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominic Trujillo)

