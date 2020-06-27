Sgt. Major Scott Stimpson, Oregon Army National Guard (ORANG) Recruiting and Retention Operations Sergeant Major, congratulates the winners of the 2020 Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on June 27, 2020 at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas. ORANG’s Recruiting and Retention helped sponsor the competition and provided some of the prizes for the competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 20:29 Photo ID: 6254943 VIRIN: 200627-Z-NO327-085 Resolution: 4292x3294 Size: 8.48 MB Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Tyler Meister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.