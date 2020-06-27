Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 13]

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Major Scott Stimpson, Oregon Army National Guard (ORANG) Recruiting and Retention Operations Sergeant Major, congratulates the winners of the 2020 Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on June 27, 2020 at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas. ORANG’s Recruiting and Retention helped sponsor the competition and provided some of the prizes for the competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 20:29
    Photo ID: 6254943
    VIRIN: 200627-Z-NO327-085
    Resolution: 4292x3294
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Tyler Meister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    TAGS

    Oregon
    pandemic
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    COVID-19
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT