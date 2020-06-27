Command Sgt. Major Robert Foesch, Land Component Commander’s Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Oregon Army National Guard, pins an Oregon Commendation Medal on Sgt. Christian Woodman, a squad leader with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, after he won the 2020 Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on June 27, 2020 at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. Two first place awards are handed out at the end of the competition: one to a noncommissioned officer and one to a junior enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister)
2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
