    Surgical Tech [Image 1 of 3]

    Surgical Tech

    FT. WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2019

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Pvt. 1st Class John McKenzie, a surgical tech at Bassett Army Community Hospital hands Maj. Christina Hylden an instrument during a surgery September 17, 2019. Surgical techs not only assist surgeons during procedures but they ensure proper sterilization of instruments and inventory instruments used throughout procedures.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surgical Tech [Image 3 of 3], by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

