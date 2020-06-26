Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City held change of command ceremony

    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City held change of command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City held a change of command ceremony June 26, 2020. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ben P. Russell assumed the responsibilities of commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Morgan City from Cmdr. Heather Mattern. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 11:38
    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City held change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City held change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City held change of command ceremony

    uscg
    change of command
    morgan city

