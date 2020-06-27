Army Spc. Nick B. Regules - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Spc. Nick B. Regules of Largo, Florida, during a dignified transfer June 27, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

