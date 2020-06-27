A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Spc. Nick B. Regules of Largo, Florida, during a dignified transfer June 27, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 04:26
|Photo ID:
|6254474
|VIRIN:
|200627-F-EA129-1025
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LARGO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Spc. Nick B. Regules - Dignified Transfer [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Eric Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT