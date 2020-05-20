Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Supports Ie Shima Training Facility Repairs

200520-N-PG340-1010 OKINAWA, Japan (May 20, 2020) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Samuel Ryan, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a medium tactical vehicle replacement water truck for mixed cement and gravel. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are resurfacing a vertical take-off and landing pad and a coral runway to minimize foreign object damage at the Ie Shima Training Facility. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 1st Class James Trebnik/Released)

