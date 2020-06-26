Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region West CMC Visits NTAG Mid America [Image 3 of 9]

    Region West CMC Visits NTAG Mid America

    COLLINSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    200626-N-JH293-1017
    COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (June 26, 2020) Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Region West Command Master Chief Gerard Gaddist visits with recruiters at Navy Recruiting Station Collinsville, Ill., a recruiting station attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, June 26, 2020. Gaddist visited several NTAG Mid America recruiting stations in order to speak with Sailors and thank them for their recruiting efforts. NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 22:38
    Photo ID: 6254437
    VIRIN: 200626-N-JH293-1017
    Resolution: 3000x1870
    Size: 706.92 KB
    Location: COLLINSVILLE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region West CMC Visits NTAG Mid America [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thanks
    CMC
    Navy
    recruiting
    visit
    NTAG
    Mid America

