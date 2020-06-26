Region West CMC Visits NTAG Mid America

200626-N-JH293-1017

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (June 26, 2020) Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Region West Command Master Chief Gerard Gaddist visits with recruiters at Navy Recruiting Station Collinsville, Ill., a recruiting station attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, June 26, 2020. Gaddist visited several NTAG Mid America recruiting stations in order to speak with Sailors and thank them for their recruiting efforts. NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

