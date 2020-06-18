Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Guardsmen train to fight wildland fires earning Red Card certifications [Image 6 of 18]

    Idaho Guardsmen train to fight wildland fires earning Red Card certifications

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Approximately 40 Idaho Citizen-Solders are now equipped with the knowledge and training to fight wildland fires, as the Idaho National Guard hosted its first wildland firefighting training course at Gowen Field, Idaho, June 15-19 and June 22-26, 2020. Although Gowen Field and the Orchard Combat Training Center fire departments have qualified wildland firefighters, this is the first time the five-day courses have been offered to non-firefighter Guardsmen, enabling them the opportunity to earn an Incident Qualification Card, commonly known as a Red Card certification. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Guardsmen train to fight wildland fires earning Red Card certifications [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

