Shop 64A Fabric Worker shows off one of the thousands of protective safety coverings that the production team produced for PHNSY & IMF workers.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6254344
|VIRIN:
|200515-N-EL904-5543
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, It Takes a Village: PHNSY & IMF Responds to COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It Takes a Village: PHNSY & IMF Responds to COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT