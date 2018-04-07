Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July at off-post sites

Senior leaders at Fort Knox have announced there will be no Fourth of July fireworks show on post in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, installation officials are encouraging community members to safely celebrate off post. (Photo by Madison Thompson)
Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July off-post — safely
