Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July at off-post sites [Image 1 of 2]

    Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July at off-post sites

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    Senior leaders at Fort Knox have announced there will be no Fourth of July fireworks show on post in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, installation officials are encouraging community members to safely celebrate off post. (Photo by Madison Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2018
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 17:04
    Photo ID: 6254233
    VIRIN: 200626-A-QT978-0001
    Resolution: 1197x1630
    Size: 413.47 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July at off-post sites [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July at off-post sites
    Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July at off-post sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire, Safety encourage Fort Knox community to celebrate 4th of July off-post — safely

    TAGS

    safety
    Fort Knox
    fireworks
    fire department
    celebrate
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Fourth of July
    sparklers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT