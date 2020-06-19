U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB-5 participate in Diego Garcia’s Captain’s Cup

200619-N-BO270-0682 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 19, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Tyler Nez, from Holbrook, Arizona, and assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Diego Garcia, carries a training rifle through Diego Garcia’s Captain’s Cup course, which includes a five person team carrying two full ammo cans and two training rifles. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett /Released)

