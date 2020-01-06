Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Support COVID-19 Testing

    FRAKENMUTH, MICH., MI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Phillip Ulmer 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Mya Bellinger, from the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., maintains generators at a COVID-19 test center. Bellinger, a Frakenmuth native, is an electrical apprentice who has been stationed at Selfridge for a year now. We’ve been running a 24/7 mission to keep the electrical systems running for a COVID-19 testing center in Dearborn, she said. We are continuously providing preventive maintenance to ensure the testing center can continue to operate. I joined the Michigan Air National Guard because I come from a military family and I’ve always wanted to be able to give back to my community.

