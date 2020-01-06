Airman 1st Class Mya Bellinger, from the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., maintains generators at a COVID-19 test center. Bellinger, a Frakenmuth native, is an electrical apprentice who has been stationed at Selfridge for a year now. We’ve been running a 24/7 mission to keep the electrical systems running for a COVID-19 testing center in Dearborn, she said. We are continuously providing preventive maintenance to ensure the testing center can continue to operate. I joined the Michigan Air National Guard because I come from a military family and I’ve always wanted to be able to give back to my community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:52 Photo ID: 6253540 VIRIN: 200601-Z-QD386-1001 Resolution: 3758x2813 Size: 2.77 MB Location: FRAKENMUTH, MICH., MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Support COVID-19 Testing, by Phillip Ulmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.