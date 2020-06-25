South Carolina Army National Guard unit assumes command of rotational air defense artillery brigade

Col. Sean T. Boyette, left, brigade commander, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Florida Army National Guard, cases their brigade colors with Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Morris, right, during a transfer of authority ceremony with the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, June 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)



