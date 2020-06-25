Col. Sean T. Boyette, left, brigade commander, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Florida Army National Guard, cases their brigade colors with Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Morris, right, during a transfer of authority ceremony with the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, June 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6253394
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-IY962-0039
|Resolution:
|4305x2616
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard unit assumes command of rotational air defense artillery brigade [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT