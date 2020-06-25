Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Army National Guard unit assumes command of rotational air defense artillery brigade [Image 9 of 9]

    South Carolina Army National Guard unit assumes command of rotational air defense artillery brigade

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Col. Sean T. Boyette, left, brigade commander, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Florida Army National Guard, cases their brigade colors with Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Morris, right, during a transfer of authority ceremony with the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, June 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
     

    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard unit assumes command of rotational air defense artillery brigade [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    12CAB
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    USAGANSBACH

