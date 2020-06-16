200616-N-ML755-3011 ARABIAN GULF (June 16, 2020) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kevan Schuster, right, practices applying a tourniquet on Logistics Specialist Seaman Sol Hernandez, left, aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) June 16, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

