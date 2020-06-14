200614-N-ML755-1300 ARABIAN GULF (June 14, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Bradley Allis, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lona Rachal, right, sort through produce aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) June 14, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 03:18 Photo ID: 6253205 VIRIN: 200614-N-ML755-1300 Resolution: 4837x3455 Size: 964.3 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.