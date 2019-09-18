Carrier Strike Group 1 Change of Command

200625-N-UV609-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 25, 2020) -- Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey (left), a native of Fort Valley, Ga., renders a salute to Vice Adm. Scott Conn (right), commander, U.S. Third Fleet. Rear Adm. Timothy J. Kott (center), a native of Newport, R.I., relieved Holsey as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 1, at Third Fleet headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Mora Jr.)

