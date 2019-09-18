Carrier Strike Group 1 Change of Command

200625-N-UV609-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 25, 2020) -- Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey (left), a native of Fort Valley, Ga., renders a salute to Vice Adm. Scott Conn (right), commander, U.S. Third Fleet. Rear Adm. Timothy J. Kott (center), a native of Newport, R.I., relieved Holsey as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 1, at Third Fleet headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Mora Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 21:14
|Photo ID:
|6253049
|VIRIN:
|200625-N-UV609-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT VALLEY, GA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Carrier Strike Group One Holds Change of Command
