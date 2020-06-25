Courtesy Photo | 200625-N-UV609-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 25, 2020) -- Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey (left), a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200625-N-UV609-1008 SAN DIEGO (June 25, 2020) -- Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey (left), a native of Fort Valley, Ga., renders a salute to Vice Adm. Scott Conn (right), commander, U.S. Third Fleet. Rear Adm. Timothy J. Kott (center), a native of Newport, R.I., relieved Holsey as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 1, at Third Fleet headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Mora Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Carrier Strike Group One Holds Change of Command

By: Carrier Strike Group One Public Affairs

SAN DIEGO - Carrier Strike Group One (CSG 1) held a change of command ceremony in San Diego, June 25.

Rear Adm. Timothy J. Kott relieved Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey as Commander, CSG 1 during a ceremony held in the office of Vice Adm. Scott Conn, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet, also the presiding officer.

“Rear Adm. Holsey guided CSG 1 through multiple challenging events and milestones,” said Conn. “Each was a success and a testament to his leadership."

Holsey, native of Fort Valley, Georgia and a 1988 graduate of Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia, led his strike group to successful participation in Rim of the Pacific 2018, Sustainment Exercise 2018 and Fleet Battle Problem 29, ensuring the force stayed ready for any contingency prior to entering the maintenance phases. He also developed an aggressive plan for USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and seven destroyers to execute complex Chief of Naval Operations availabilities totaling $1.4 billion. In addition, under Holsey’s guidance, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 began to transition to become the “Air Wing of the Future” with will include F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the CMV-22B Osprey. During this tour, Holsey also served as the inaugural commander of the International Maritime Security Construct/ Coalition Task Force Sentinel in support of Commander, U.S. Fifth Fleet, where he led a seven-nation coalition headquarters to full operational capability in a matter of months while enhancing international partnerships and improving stability in the region.

Holsey thanked the skilled and hard working men and women of CSG 1 for the team’s continued success.

“It has been an absolute honor to lead you,” Holsey said. “When I took command, I only asked for one thing - your personal best, and you delivered at every turn. You executed with professionalism, purpose and precision. Know that you delivered a “Ready Force for 2020,” and I cannot be more proud of your efforts.”

Kott, native of Newport, Rhode Island and 1990 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York, said he was honored to take command of Carrier Strike Group One.

"It is a tremendous privilege to have the opportunity to relieve Rear Adm. Holsey in leading Carrier Strike Group One and I thank him for his visionary leadership and long range goals for the strike group which have us well-positioned to commence our training phase,” said Kott. “I look forward to working with the dedicated and talented Sailors across our strike group as we work together to sustain mission readiness, increase our integrated combat effectiveness, and to be ready whenever called upon.”

Kott’s most recent assignment was at Headquarters, Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy as the assistant chief of staff for operations. Kott previously commanded USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and USS Hopper (DDG 70).