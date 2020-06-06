Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard provides support to Cleveland Police Department [Image 11 of 11]

    Ohio National Guard provides support to Cleveland Police Department

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Shepherd 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Members of an Ohio National Guard joint task force provide security in support of the Cleveland Police Department during ongoing protests June 6, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine activated a task force to help provide safety and protection to the community, while ensuring people's right to gather and demonstrate peacefully. (Ohio National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 18:02
    Photo ID: 6252771
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-WP775-1206
    Resolution: 3936x2224
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard provides support to Cleveland Police Department [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Megan Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Guard
    cleveland
    Security Forces Squadron
    Military Police
    The National Guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Always on Mission
    civil unrest operations

