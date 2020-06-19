Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Texas Capitol [Image 1 of 2]

    Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Texas Capitol

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles 

    Texas Military Department

    Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general for the Texas Military Department, presents her coin to David Cabrera, regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, during her visit to the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2020. The Texas Military Department activated guardsmen to support state and local law enforcement in protecting the safety of citizens and property during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Texas Capitol [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

