Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general for the Texas Military Department, presents her coin to David Cabrera, regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, during her visit to the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2020. The Texas Military Department activated guardsmen to support state and local law enforcement in protecting the safety of citizens and property during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6252431
|VIRIN:
|200619-Z-WL838-173
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|868.74 KB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Texas Capitol [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
