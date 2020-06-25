USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Watchstander

200625-N-WS494-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 25, 2020) Seaman Patrick Harris, from Columbia, South Carolina, stands forward lookout watch on the signal bridge of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

