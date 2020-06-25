Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Watchstander

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200625-N-WS494-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 25, 2020) Seaman Patrick Harris, from Columbia, South Carolina, stands forward lookout watch on the signal bridge of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
