    HMSWL Performs In-Flight Change of Command

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2015

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (June 19, 2020) Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-40) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-46), support a change of command for Commodore, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic (HSMWL). Capt. Michael Weaver was relieved by Capt. Richard Whitfield during the in-flight change of command, each flying a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter for the ceremonious relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2015
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 12:12
    Photo ID: 6252131
    VIRIN: 200619-N-DA434-147
    Resolution: 6703x4141
    Size: 993.7 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    In Flight
    HSM 40
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron
    HSM 46
    HSMWL
    Change of Command: MH60R

