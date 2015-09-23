HMSWL Performs In-Flight Change of Command

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (June 19, 2020) Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-40) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-46), support a change of command for Commodore, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic (HSMWL). Capt. Michael Weaver was relieved by Capt. Richard Whitfield during the in-flight change of command, each flying a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter for the ceremonious relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alana Langdon/Released)
