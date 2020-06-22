Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th SFS changes command

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian Kehl, 50th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 50th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Maj. Timothy Marriner, incoming 50th SFS commander, during a change of command ceremony June 22, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Marriner took command of the 50th SFS, which is responsible for safeguarding Schriever’s Airmen and mission. Marriner is coming from the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, where he served as the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    security forces squadron
    Air Force
    security forces
    Change of command
    Schriever Air Force Base
    50th Space Wing
    Space Force

