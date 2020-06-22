Col. Brian Kehl, 50th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 50th Security Forces Squadron guidon to Maj. Timothy Marriner, incoming 50th SFS commander, during a change of command ceremony June 22, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Marriner took command of the 50th SFS, which is responsible for safeguarding Schriever’s Airmen and mission. Marriner is coming from the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, where he served as the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 11:02 Photo ID: 6252055 VIRIN: 200622-F-WR604-0003 Resolution: 2089x1393 Size: 810.02 KB Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th SFS changes command, by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.