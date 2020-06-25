Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers brush up on SHARP knowledge [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers brush up on SHARP knowledge

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Soldiers with the 66th Military Intelligence Battalion participate in SHARP in-person training while getting physical training at the same time during a unit scavenger hunt June 25 on Clay Kaserne. The sign challenges participants to increase their SHARP knowledge by listing three behaviors that may be considered non-verbal sexual harassment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:26
    Photo ID: 6252000
    VIRIN: 200625-A-DN968-600
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers brush up on SHARP knowledge [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers brush up on SHARP knowledge
    Soldiers brush up on SHARP knowledge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT