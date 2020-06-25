Soldiers brush up on SHARP knowledge

WIESBADEN, Germany – Soldiers with the 66th Military Intelligence Battalion participate in SHARP in-person training while getting physical training at the same time during a unit scavenger hunt June 25 on Clay Kaserne. The sign challenges participants to increase their SHARP knowledge by listing three behaviors that may be considered non-verbal sexual harassment.

